Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Set at C$62.00 by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a C$62.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

AFN stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,799. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,534.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.43.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

