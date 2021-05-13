Acumen Capital Raises Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$7.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWN stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,323. The firm has a market cap of C$47.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.95.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

