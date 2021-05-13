TD Securities Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$11.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,937. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.15. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

