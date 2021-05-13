Raymond James Downgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Outperform

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$240.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$250.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

BYD traded down C$4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$214.42. The stock had a trading volume of 129,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$220.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$184.84 and a 1-year high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

