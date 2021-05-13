Zacks: Analysts Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post $747.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.93 million to $761.60 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,515. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.