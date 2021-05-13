Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 820% compared to the average daily volume of 1,029 call options.

Shares of HRTX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 355,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,683. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

