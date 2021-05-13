Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Thomas Ilube acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of WPP stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP traded down GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 962 ($12.57). 1,746,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,462. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.08). The company has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 956.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 835.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.16).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

