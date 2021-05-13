Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $273,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,644. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

