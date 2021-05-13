SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 1,507 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $15.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,286.59. 17,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,528.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,600.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

