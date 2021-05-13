Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

LHX stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.74. 5,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.