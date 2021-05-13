Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

LHX stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.74. 5,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.