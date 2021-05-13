Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $131.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.05. 63,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,431. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

