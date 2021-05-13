Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.41.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera stock remained flat at $C$29.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 722,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.