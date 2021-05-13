Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$56.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$56.00 price target by CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

NPI traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 892,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,144. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.45 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

