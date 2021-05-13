Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Savaria stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,445. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.90. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$11.60 and a 52 week high of C$19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

