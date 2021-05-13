Scotiabank Raises Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target to C$4.50

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Shares of TRL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.74. 37,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Trilogy International Partners has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$1.99.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.