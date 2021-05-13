Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Raised to $32.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Desjardins cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 25,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770. Keyera has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

