Constitution Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,320,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 151,484 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 154.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.48. 70,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

