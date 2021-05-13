McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,464. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

