Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,715 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,973,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 365,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

