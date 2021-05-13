GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,924 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

