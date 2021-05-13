Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

