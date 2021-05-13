Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.03 and a 200-day moving average of $539.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

