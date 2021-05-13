Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $6,468,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.