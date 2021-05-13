Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $365,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 850,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

