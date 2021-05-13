89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETNB traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,910. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

