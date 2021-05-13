89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ETNB traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,910. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $419.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.13.
In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
