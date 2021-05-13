iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 12,336,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.