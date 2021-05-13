AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 577.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,779 shares of company stock worth $12,191,026. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $517.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,826. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

