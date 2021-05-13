Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787 in the last ninety days.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

