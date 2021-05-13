Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down to $61.98

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $60.00. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 8,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

