Syntropy (NOIA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.75 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market cap of $204.15 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,405,597 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

