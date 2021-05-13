Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $1.39 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,316,633 coins and its circulating supply is 78,316,535 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

