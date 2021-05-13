Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $4.77 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00009997 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $68,877.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.00580981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00232473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.99 or 0.01106295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.82 or 0.01166687 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

