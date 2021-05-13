Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,973. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,293.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,490 shares of company stock valued at $621,812. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.