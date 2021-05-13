EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $483 million-$491 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.27 million.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,920 shares of company stock worth $4,521,973. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

