Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $444.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock worth $338,022. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.