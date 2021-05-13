Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

