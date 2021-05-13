Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

