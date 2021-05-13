Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $479.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

