Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

RBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,174 shares of company stock valued at $42,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $479.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.