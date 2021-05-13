Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

