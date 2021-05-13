Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $956.72 million, with estimates ranging from $945.70 million to $967.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,784. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $173,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

