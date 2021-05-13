Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

