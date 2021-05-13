StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

