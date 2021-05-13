Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to $46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANDHF. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

ANDHF stock remained flat at $$30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.