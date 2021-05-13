CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to $2.50 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.15 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

