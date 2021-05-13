C WorldWide Group Holding A S Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,449 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. 167,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

