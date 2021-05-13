Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,827,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,032. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02.

