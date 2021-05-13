Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

