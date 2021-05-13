Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.78.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,520. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

