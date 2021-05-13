Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.45. 1,184,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

