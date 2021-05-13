Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. 47,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

